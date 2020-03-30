The Good Fight Season 4 Trailer Is Here, Complete With Catsuits, Mysterious Memos and Guest Stars

Sometimes, all you need is Christine Baranski in a leather catsuit with a whip. Thank you, The Good Fight season four trailer.

Yes, the first trailer for The Good Fight season four is here, along with the key art, and a new mystery: What is memo 618? Why is Diane wearing that outfit? Does it better?

The Good Fight season four kicks off with a standalone episode following the cliffhanger ending of season three, but when things get back to normal—as normal as they can be for Reddick, Boseman and Lockhart—the fearless attorneys find themselves forced to accept an offer by a huge multi-national law firm, STR Laurie. Now a small subsidiary, Diane Lockhart (Baranski), Adrian Boseman (Delroy Lindo), Liz Reddick (Audra McDonald) and the rest of the firm find all of their decisions are second-guessed by their overlords.

Can The Good Fight characters survive being micromanaged while investigating the mysterious memo 618?

The trailer below gives a good indication of what to expect, including this lovely line from Diane Lockhart, “I never used to swear, so when I do that, it has added meaning, and this is motherf—king nuts!”

Season four of the series stars Baranski, Lindo, McDonald, Cush Jumbo, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, John Larroquette and Zach Grenier. Michael J. Fox, Hugh Dancy, Raúl Esparza and Rachel Dratch are among the guest stars. Get a glimpse of them in the trailer above.

The first part of season four premieres Thursday, April 9, episode two follows Thursday, April 16 and resumes Thursday, April 30. Production on the show was shut down in early March as coronavirus concerns spread. E! News has learned while production is still halted, CBS All Access is hopeful it will resume on the remaining season four episodes.

If, and there better be a good reason, you slept on the first three seasons of The Good Fight, viewers can catch up with a free month of CBS All Access using the promo code “All.”

The Good Fight season four begins Thursday, April 9.