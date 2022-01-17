The Government’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ PSA Hotline Number Leads to a Real-Life NSFW Location

Don’t Look Up is a Netflix hit.

The film was enjoyable and relatable at times, according to the audience.

Before the pandemic, the director wrote the screenplay.

In response to real-life events, he made the plot “crazier.”

Outside of the plot, the film continued to make people laugh.

They assumed the phone number in one scene was a hoax and that dialing it would result in nothing.

Several people tried it out, and the hotline they called surprised them.

Some viewers of Don’t Look Up may recall a phone number.

The digits are meant to make up a crisis number in the context of the story.

After Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiasky go on a media tour to warn the public about the comet, it appears.

A segment of the population does not believe the threat exists.

Others are worried about the asteroid and want to destroy it.

The authorities, of course, do not want everyone to panic.

As a result, the government and BASH have him appear in a public service announcement to help calm the public’s fears.

People’s fears and questions are supposed to be addressed by the new hotline.

Randall advises people to call and request that one of their scientists act as a much-needed friend.

Sharon is comforted by a mother in the background.

By calling the 1-800 number, people can get some “peace of mind.”

The free hotline, however, is only available to BASH customers who may incur data charges.

In the film, the crisis phone number appears to be a series of random digits.

Some people dialed the number just to see what would happen, according to Insider.

They may have anticipated receiving an automated message stating that it was out of service.

The 1-800 number connects to a woman’s voice, and the results astounded a number of people.

They made contact with a sex operator over the phone.

Many people took to Twitter to share their discoveries.

They thought it was all “brilliant” and amusing.

“Welcome to America’s hottest hotline,” says the operator.

Guys, there are plenty of attractive women waiting to speak with you.

Now, press 1 to begin.

When the call goes through, a woman says, “Ladies, press 2 to connect free now to talk to interesting and exciting guys.”

Regardless, Insider has confirmed that it is a spoof sex hotline.

Because of the film, no one will ever accidentally call a real phone sex operator.

Don’t Look Up is a satirical science-fiction film set in 2021.

The fact that…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.