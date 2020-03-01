The governor of Washington announces the first US death to coronavirus

The United States’ first coronavirus death (COVID-19) occurred in King County, Washington, and the governor has declared a state of emergency.

On Saturday, Governor Jay Inslee posted a statement on his website entitled, "It's been a sad day in our state when we learn that a Washington man has died from COVID-19. Our hearts go out to their family and friends. We will continue to work towards a day when nobody will die from this virus."

The man who died was in his mid-50s on Saturday after a press conference and had health problems.

The governor wrote, “In cooperation with the Washington State Department of Health, the Washington State Department of Emergency Management, and local and community health partners, we are stepping up our preparedness and response efforts. I strive to keep Washington residents healthy, safe, and informed.” “

Washington has declared a state of emergency “by instructing government agencies to use all necessary resources to prepare for and respond to the outbreak.”

"This gives us the resources we need," said Inslee on the website. "This is a time to take sensible, proactive measures to protect the health and safety of those Ensure people in Washington State. Our directors to government agencies have been actively preparing since the nation's first case occurred in Snohomish County. Washingtoners can rest assured that we have taken this threat seriously and have developed plans and procedures in collaboration with our health partners to prepare for a possible world-wide pandemic."

Dr. Jeff Duchin, Public Health Officer – Seattle & King County, said in a press release sent to Yahoo Lifestyle: "This is a tragic loss of life and we share our heartfelt family Condolences: While the vast majority of cases of COVID-19 are classified as mild, the virus can be a very serious infection that can lead to protecting our community's health and caring for our carers is our top priority."

Representatives of the Disease Control Centers (CDC) and Evergreen Health in Kirland, where death has occurred, have not returned Yahoo Lifestyle’s requests for comment.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “In January the United States issued a Level 4 travel advice due to the Corona virus in China and President Trump signed a proclamation prohibiting foreign nationals who have traveled to China within the past 14 days from entering the United States. “data-reactid =” 33 “> In January, the United States issued a level 4 travel advice for China due to the Corona virus, and President Trump signed a proclamation stating the entry of foreigners who had traveled to China within the past 14 days, was banned in the United States.

