The Grammy Awards for 2022 have been postponed indefinitely by the Recording Academy.

The Grammy Awards for 2022 will be postponed indefinitely, according to the Recording Academy.

Originally scheduled for January, the award show has been rescheduled.

Because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards have been postponed until January 31.

The Recording Academy issued a statement on the upcoming Grammy Awards ceremony on February 5.

The statement reads as follows:

“The Recording Academy® and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards® Show after careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community, and our many partners. The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remain our top priority.”

The nominees for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards were announced on February 23.

The nominations are unaffected by the postponement of the awards show.

The nominees for the General Field (Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist) are listed below.

Year’s Best:

Year’s Best Album:

We Are, Jon BatisteLove For Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady GagaJustice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin BieberPlanet Her (Deluxe), Doja CatHappier Than Ever, Billie EilishBack Of My Mind, HERMontero, Lil Nas XSour, Olivia RodrigoEvermore, Taylor SwiftDonda, Kanye WestEvermore, Taylor Swift

We have decided to postpone the 64th (hashtag)GRAMMYs after careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community, and our many partners.

The Song of the Year is:

Artist of the Year:

On Grammy.com, you can see the complete list of nominations.

