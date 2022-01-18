The Grammy Awards have been postponed until 2022 for what reason?

EACH YEAR, during the Grammy Awards ceremony, The Recording Academy honors “outstanding achievement in the music industry.”

This year’s event was postponed on January 5, 2022, and fans are curious as to why.

The 2022 Grammy Awards were supposed to be held on January 31 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, but they’ve been postponed indefinitely.

Omicron Covid-19 cases have continued to rise in recent weeks, prompting the decision.

In a joint statement, the Recording Academy and CBS said, “The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority.”

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, the show on January 31st is simply too risky.”

We hope to celebrate Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

The awards show will take place on Sunday, April 3rd, according to an announcement made on Tuesday, January 18.

At 8 p.m. ET, the show will air.

The list of nominations was released prior to the show’s postponement, and it includes a number of hit songs and albums.

The following people have been nominated:

Rodrigo, Saweetie, The Kid Laroi, and Jimmie Allen are among the best new artist of the year nominees.

There are no nominations review committees this year, a smaller number of categories in which voters can vote, and only two craft fields, as opposed to six in previous years: production and presentation.

The host of the upcoming awards ceremony is expected to remain the same, despite the fact that the date has been changed.

Trevor Noah of The Daily Show will host the 64th event.

Noah, 37, is a South African comedian, television host, and political commentator who currently serves as the host of The Daily Show.

Noah made headlines in 2021 when it was revealed that he was suing a New York City hospital and doctor over a botched surgery.

