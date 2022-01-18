The GRAMMY Awards have been rescheduled for 2022.

The 2022 GRAMMY Awards have been rescheduled.

The GRAMMY Awards have been rescheduled for the 64th time.

Their previously scheduled date of January has been postponed.

The 2022 GRAMMY Awards will now be held on Sunday, April 3 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, and will be broadcast live on CBS at 5 p.m. due to COVID-19 concerns.

8 p.m. PT PT PT PT PT PT PT PT

ET, and on Paramount(plus), both live and on-demand.

Trevor Noah, the host of The Daily Show, will serve as master of ceremonies for music’s biggest night.

In order to accommodate the GRAMMYs, The Recording Academy also announced on Tuesday that the CMT Awards will be moved from its original date of Sunday, April 3 to a later date in April.

The 2021 GRAMMYs were an in-person event, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were many restrictions, including outdoor seating for nominees and isolated performances.

Jon Batiste leads the nominations with 11 nominations, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and HER with eight each, and Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo with seven each.

On Sunday, April 3 at 5 p.m., the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards will air live on CBS.

8 p.m. PT PT PT PT PT PT PT PT

ET on CBS and Paramount(plus) is broadcast on both CBS and Paramount(plus).

Check out the video below for more on this year’s show.

CONTENT RELATED TO THIS SUBJECT:

2022 GRAMMY Awards Announce Rescheduled Date