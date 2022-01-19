The graphic cannibalism scenes in the new thriller Yellowjackets are causing outrage among Yellowjackets viewers.

The viewers of Yellowjackets have all expressed their displeasure with the new thriller’s graphic cannibalism scenes.

YELLOWJACKETS viewers have all expressed their displeasure with the new thriller’s graphic cannibalism scenes.

The Showtime psychological drama first aired in November of last year and concluded on Sunday of this week.

Yellowjackets tells the story of a group of high school soccer players from New Jersey who are killed in a plane crash.

They are abandoned in the wilderness for 19 months, and the show explores the lengths to which the group of girls went to survive.

Although the official trailer implies that they engage in cannibalism, fans were left perplexed after the 10-part series’ final episode.

Many people believed that there wasn’t enough.

“I enjoyed Yellowjackets,” one person wrote, “but how tf are you gonna make a show about how girls can turn to cannibalism and not show any cannibalism in the entire season??? Not even a snack on some fingies?”

“Are you f***ing telling me there was NO CANNIBALISM in Yellowjackets?? why did i watch this show?” another tweeted.

“This was marketed as a cannibalistic teenage girl survival show, and you don’t even have any cannibalism in the first season!” a third said. “There were so many scenes that built up to nothing!”

“Strange thing to type, but Yellowjackets did not have enough cannibalism this season for me,” a fourth unimpressed viewer said.

Others, however, believe there was a reason for it.

“I think it’s good not to rush the cannibalism aspect yet,” one fan suggested.

Besides, I believe it will reduce the shock factor in terms of who the first victim is, and it will be interesting to see how this affects the girls who commit such an act.”

“One of my favorite things about yellowjackets is the constant talk of cannibalism, despite the fact that the audience has yet to see any,” another said.

“Finished the Yellowjackets finale and I’m thinking there’s no cannibalism involved,” wrote a seventh.

Perhaps some blood drinking (given the reveal of more cultishsupernatural things at work), but I believe the writers are being coy and using it as a red herring….”

Shauna, Taissa, Jackie, Natalie, Misty, and Ben, their assistant coach, are the main characters.

Yellowjackets is a television series created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson that takes place in both 1996, when the plane crash occurred, and 2021, when the characters have grown up.

Fans will be relieved to learn that a second season was announced last month.

And it doesn’t appear that we’ll have to wait long.

“We are working toward a premiere at the end of…,” Showtime Networks president of entertainment Gary Levine told Vulture.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.