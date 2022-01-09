The Green Planet, a nature series by David Attenborough, is exactly what we need right now: it demonstrates the power of plants.

The latest documentary by the presenter has the potential to strengthen our bond with the organisms that keep us alive.

Sir David Attenborough’s new landmark series about plants, The Green Planet, has the potential to influence a long-standing issue in our country with far-reaching consequences: plant blindness, in which the vast majority of people are unable to recognize common plant species.

In the United Kingdom, landowners and governments have destroyed 99 percent of species-rich grasslands, as well as the majority of woodlands, meadows, and heathlands.

Each county in England loses one plant every two years on average.

Plants are critical.

Plant knowledge is required.

We breathe because of them on the most basic level.

Plants are awe-inspiring.

Because they can’t move, they’ve developed remarkable survival skills.

Plants have a total of more than 20 senses that we are aware of.

They use insects to spread their genetic material, which is referred to as “sex by proxy” by Richard Mabey.

Some are carnivorous, like the lesser bladderwort, which sucks insects into bladderlike traps in a fraction of a second.

To warn other trees about aphid attacks, oaks send out chemical signals.

For more than 40 days, the Mimosa pudica can remember stimuli.

Plants produce enough food not only for themselves, but also for us.

Of course, they are essential to the biosphere’s survival.

The biosphere is what they are.

Species-rich grasslands, which cover about a third of the Earth’s surface, recycle a significant amount of carbon into the soil.

Plants have been largely ignored in the history of nature documentaries, with the last proper BBC series airing in 1995.

The natural world is not directly experienced by students in school curricula.

In both urban and rural areas, there are massive inequities in nature deprivation.

In a fetish for neatness, we label many of our plants as “weeds” and spray them to death, while favoring mowed amenity areas.

One effect I’m hoping The Green Planet will have is the end of cosmetic and ornamental planting in urban areas.

It is inappropriate to ignore insects and plant species whose populations are declining in the sixth mass extinction.

Small greening actions, according to an Australian study, can quickly lead to positive increases in the.

