The grown-up versions of Jurassic Park’s child stars, 23 years after the first film’s release.

What the Jurassic Park child stars look like now, 23 years after the first film was released.

Fans of JURASSIC PARK will recall the scene in which siblings Lex and Tim were nearly killed by a T-Rex while hiding inside a car.

John Hammond created an incredible theme park on Nublar Island off the coast of Costa Rica, complete with real-life dinosaurs, in the 1993 film.

Lex (Ariana Richards) and Tim (Joseph Mazzello) were among the children who went on a tour of the park to see the new dinosaurs.

However, things quickly go wrong when an ill-intentioned computer programmer disables the park’s security system, allowing the Tyrannosaurus Rex to be released.

The huge creature quickly hunts down the group as prey and attacks the tour vehicle they’re in, narrowly escaping with Lex and Tim.

Fans of the film will remember their terrified expressions, but the stars have changed dramatically in the 23 years since the film’s release.

Both of the child stars have grown up to star in a number of successful television shows and films.

Ariana, now 36, won a number of Young Artist Awards for her acting prowess during her adolescence.

She appeared in films such as Boy Meets World, Empty Nest, and The Golden Girls after Jurassic Park.

The actress then moved on to college to study drama and art, specializing in portrait painting.

Ariana earned a degree in Fine Art and Drama and split her time between the United States and Europe to paint.

The actress married Mark Aaron Bolton, an Irish stunt performer, in 2001, and the couple had a daughter soon after.

After taking a break from acting, Ariana returned in 2013 to play Donna Voorhes in Battledogs.

After his starring role in Jurassic Park, Tim actor Joseph, now 38, saw his career take off, with a slew of Hollywood credits to his name.

He’s appeared in The Social Network, Shadowland, Bohemian Rhapsody, Beyond All Boundaries, and the Jurassic Park prequel.

Tim has also worked on TV shows such as Elementary, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and Impeachment: American Crime Story.

After receiving a letter of recommendation from friend Steven Spielberg, the actor attended film school at the University of Southern California in his late teens.

Tim is currently working on his first directorial project, Undrafted, starring James…

