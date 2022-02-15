The gunman who shot four people at a Justin Bieber concert after-party is still on the loose, according to the LAPD.

The gunman who shot four people at a Justin Bieber concert after-party is still on the loose, according to LAPD.

LAPD detectives are attempting to identify the gunman who shot rapper Kodak Black and three other people over the weekend.

The shooting took place at an after-party on Saturday, just hours after Justin Bieber performed at the Pacific Design Center in WeHo.

The four victims are said to be men aged 60, 24, 22, and 19, and the LAPD is asking for any witnesses who may have information that can assist investigators in identifying the suspect to come forward.

Drake, Leo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian were among the celebrities who attended the party at Nice Guy, according to TMZ.

According to the outlet, Kodak Black, Gunna, and Lil Baby were outside the venue when a fight erupted; shots reportedly rang out after the rapper took a swing at someone.

Kodak Black’s relationship status

Nothing has been confirmed, but Kodak Black is rumored to be dating Essence, an Atlanta-based model and performer.

The two were seen together at a Panthers vs. Panthers game.

Essence told her Instagram followers that they were going to a Canucks game in January 2022, and that it was their second date.

The two are rumored to be collaborating on a song.

Continued with the upcoming album

To promote the upcoming album, Kodak released a new single called Grinding All Season, as well as a music video for it.

There will be 19 songs on the new album, including previously released singles such as Love andamp; War and the popular Super Gremlin.

Album to be released soon

On February 9, Kodak Black announced that his new album, Back for Everything, will be released on February 25.

He revealed the album’s cover artwork on Instagram.

With Atlantic Records, the 24-year-old rapper has released seven full-length albums and three EPs since his debut single No Flockin’ in 2014.

Injuries to four people

Three other gunshot victims, aged 19, 24, and 60, were also taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

Return to the world of social media

Kodak Black has yet to comment on the shooting, but he has been active on social media, where he expressed his excitement for the Super Bowl tonight.

The rapper stated on Sunday morning that he will be rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals tonight in a tweet.

I Like Da Bengals BTW, Drake Says Box Seats With ‘Em @ Da SuperBowl

Drake Say Box Seats Wit ‘Em @ Da SuperBowl 🤷 I Like Da Bengals BTW 🧡🖤🧡🖤 — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) February 13, 2022