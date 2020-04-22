The “Gypsy Prince”, popular for his mythical version of “In the ghetto”, dies of coronavirus

The actor, singer and dancer Enrique Castellón Vargas, known artistically as the ‘Gypsy Prince’, has died this Wednesday at the age of 88 due to Covid-19, as confirmed by his daughter, Lola Castellón, at Europa Press.

The ‘Gypsy Prince’ died in the early hours of this Wednesday, April 22, from the coronavirus, four years after his sister and famous dancer Dolores Vargas, who was known as ‘The Earthquake’.

Enrique Vargas ‘El Príncipe Gitano’ was born in 1932 in Valencia and has remained in memory for having interpreted Elvis Presley’s famous song ‘In the ghetto’ or for the song ‘Obí, obá’.

In addition, in his career he has also participated in the films ‘El milagro del cante’ (1967), ‘El alma de la copla’ (1965) and ‘Veraneo en España’ (1956).

According to his daughter, the deceased artist, in addition to being significant in his profession, was a generous promoter of careers such as those of Rocio Jurado or his own sister Dolores Vargas (La Terremoto). .