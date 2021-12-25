The Half-Yearly Sale at Nordstrom is Now Open! 7 Favorite Deals Over 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

Let’s get started! You’ve finished your holiday shopping, but that doesn’t mean you’ve finished shopping for the year.

In fact, one of the year’s biggest sales is just getting started.

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is back, and it begins today and runs until January 2, 2022!

Nordstrom is the place to be if you have some extra cash after opening your holiday cards and gifts, or if you want to spoil yourself to end the year — or start the new year — on a high note.

Now is the time to get some of the most stylish, beautifying, and home-enhancing items for 50% off…or more.

Check out some of our favorites below!

a)

Sweaters with a 50% discount

This Free People Brookside sweater is marked way, way down — we were so excited to find it with sizes still available! It has the perfect amount of slouchy elegance, it’s super cozy, and it will definitely become a go-to piece in your winter wardrobe!

In the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale, you’ll find more women’s sweaters!

2. Inventive+ phrasing

More than 50% off coats, jackets, and blazers

Our Favorite: Show off your wild side in this Avec Les Filles Animal Print Fleece Coat! It’s fierce, yes, but it’s also wildly comfortable, so you’ll stay warm and cozy even when it’s cold outside!

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale has even more women’s coats, jackets, and blazers.

3. Make a list of your accomplishments

Over 50% Off Leggings

These moisture-wicking Onzie High Rise Capris are flattering, cute, and under (dollar)30.

What a fantastic find to kick off the new year with!

More women’s leggings are available in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale!

4. Inventive+ paraphrase

Tops with up to a 50% discount

Our Top Pick: If you’re looking for a reliable, versatile, and comfortable wardrobe staple that you can wear every day for years, the BP Cool Girl T-Shirt is now on sale in a variety of colors and styles for under (dollar)10.

We’re putting more than one in our shopping cart!

More women’s tops are available in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale!

a)

More than 50% off on beauty

Our All-Time Favorite: There’s nothing like it.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Starts Now! 7 Favorite Deals Over 50percent Off