The Hallmark Channel Announces February’s New ‘Loveuary’ Films (Exclusive)

New ‘Loveuary’ Films for February on the Hallmark Channel (Exclusive)

On the Hallmark Channel, romance is in the air!

ET can exclusively reveal that the network will debut a new programming event called “Loveuary” for its February movie premieres, which will be dedicated to romance.

Three original films and a repeat presentation will kick off Hallmark’s inaugural lineup.

On Saturday, February 1st, the month begins.

The Wedding Veil, the first of a three-movie event starring Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser, and Alison Sweeney, premieres January 5 with a special encore.

The Hallmark Channel airs episodes at 8 p.m.

The Wedding Veil Unveiled and The Wedding Veil Legacy, both starring the Hallmark trio, will premiere over the next two weekends.

The story revolves around three longtime college friends who come across a mysterious antique wedding veil that is said to connect the wearer with her true love.

In February, “Loveuary” will come to an end.

Welcome to Mama’s, starring Melanie Scrofano, Daniel di Tomasso, and Lorraine Bracco, will premiere on June 26.

Check out the Hallmark Channel’s complete “Loveuary” schedule below.

(Here is the February lineup for Hallmark Movies and Mysteries.)

“LOVEUARY” ON THE HALLMARK CHANNELAll premieres are at 8:00 p.m.

ETPT is an acronym for “Enterprise

(Special encore performance) The Wedding Veil

Lacey Chabert, Kevin McGarry, Autumn Reeser, and Alison Sweeney star in the film.

5The first in an enchanting new trilogy starring three of Hallmark’s most beloved leading ladies as longtime college friends who discover a mysterious, antique veil rumored to bind its bearer to her true love.

Following the discovery of a long-lost painting, museum curator Avery (Chabert) and successful, new board member Peter (McGarry) investigate the painting’s origins while planning a charity fundraiser to reveal its restoration.

Unveiling of the Wedding Veil

Autumn Reeser, Paolo Bernardini, Lacey Chabert, and Alison Sweeney star in the film.

12In the sequel to the trilogy, Emma (Reeser) travels to Italy to teach and research a wedding veil said to bring its wearer love.

She meets Paolo (Bernardini), the son of a lace-making family in the area, while she is there.

The History of the Wedding Veil

Alison Sweeney, Victor Webster, Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser, Alison Sweeney, Victor Webster, Lacey Chabert, Alison Sweeney, Victor Webster, Victor Webster, Victor Webster, Victor Webster, Victor Webster, Victor Webster, Victor Webster,

Tracy (Sweeney) meets Nick (Webster) in the third installment of the trilogy, and he helps her save an original draft of The New Colossus in exchange for her help.

Best news summaries from Infosurhoy