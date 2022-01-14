The ‘Hardest Day of My Life,’ as John Stamos puts it, is the Bob Saget memorial service in Los Angeles.

The ‘Hardest Day of My Life,’ according to John Stamos, is the Bob Saget memorial service in Los Angeles.

When Bob Saget is laid to rest, he will be surrounded by family and friends.

A private memorial service for the beloved comedian is set to take place in Los Angeles on Friday, according to ET.

Before the service, Saget’s Full House co-star John Stamos tweeted, “Today will be the hardest day of my life.”

“God, grant me the serenity to accept what I can’t change, the courage to change what I can, and the wisdom to discern the difference.”

Today is going to be the most difficult day of my life.

God, give me the serenity to accept the things I can’t change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to distinguish between the two.

In a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, Saget was discovered unresponsive on Jan.

He finished a stand-up show just outside of Jacksonville the night before on September 9, just hours after it ended.

He was 65 years old.

Saget was discovered by hotel security at the Ritz-Carlton on the bed with his hand on his chest, according to an incident report released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the report, he was lying in bed in a supine position, indicating a possible heart attack, with his left arm across his chest and his right arm resting on the bed.

“There were no signs of injury.”

An autopsy was performed, according to the chief medical examiner in charge of the investigation into Saget’s death in Florida.

Although there was no immediate cause of death, the medical examiner found “no evidence of drug use or foul play.”

Kelly Rizzo, Saget’s wife, expressed her gratitude and asked for privacy in a statement to ET. She had asked if someone could check on him after she had trouble reaching him.

“I give it my all.”

Bob was my entire world: I am completely shattered and speechless.

“The outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, fans, and peers has deeply moved me,” Rizzo said.

“I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world when the time is right and the news isn’t as shocking.”

I wanted to let everyone know how much he meant to me and everyone else.

Best news summaries from Infosurhoy

Bob Saget Memorial Service Being Held in Los Angeles, John Stamos Calls It the ‘Hardest Day of My Life’