The ‘Hardest Film We Have Ever Worked on’ for Disney Animators was ‘Encanto’: ‘This Time, It Was Much Bigger.’

‘Encanto’ was the ‘Hardest Film We Have Ever Worked on,’ according to Disney Animators: ‘This Time, It Was Much Bigger.’

Encanto is a magical world that explores family ties and self-discovery.

Disney’s latest message is accessible to people of all ages.

Renato dos Anjos and Kira Lehtomaki, heads of animation at Encanto, called Disney’s latest film the “hardest film we have ever worked on,” and explained why.

Encanto tells the story of Mirabel Madrigal, a Colombian adolescent (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz).

The entire village holds the Madrigal family in high regard, especially given their magical abilities.

They put their abilities to good use once they reach adulthood.

Mirabel, on the other hand, is the only one who does not receive any abilities.

The Madrigal family possesses a variety of abilities, ranging from Luisa’s superhuman strength to Pepa’s ability to control the weather, all of which benefit the family and the villagers.

Mirabel, on the other hand, notices that the magical candle, like the Madrigals’ abilities, is fading.

As a result, in order to save her family, she must figure out what’s going on.

Dos Anjos and Lehtomaki spoke with Animation World Network about their work on the Disney film Encanto.

Over the years, they worked on a variety of animated projects for the studio, including Big Hero 6, Tangled, Frozen, and Moana.

Encanto was dubbed “the most difficult film we have ever worked on” by the crew.

Lehtomaki explained, “It’s because of the complexity.”

“Having 12 main characters, all of whom are heavily featured in the film, for whom we had to find and conduct character exploration was a bigger task than [what we’ve faced on]some of the films we’ve worked on previously.”

Even in films with large casts, the focus is usually on two or three main characters.

It was a lot bigger this time.”

“I think Mirabel, ironically, was the most difficult of all these characters,” Lehtomaki said.

“You’d think she wouldn’t be so difficult because we’ve done so many Disney heroines before.”

But the directors were adamant from the start that Mirabel had to be unique, and we couldn’t use any animation that had previously worked on another character and expect it to work on her.”

Dos Anjos and Lehtomaki also discussed how difficult it was to introduce choreography, bring the magical Madrigal house to life, and get each character’s physicality just right.

