The HBO Max Reunion Trailer for “Harry Potter” has been released.

For the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter, HBO Max will return to Hogwarts.

The first official trailer for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which will be released on January 20, was released on Monday by the streaming service.

Following the success of HBO’s Max’s Friends and The West Wing reunions, the streaming service is bringing back the stars of the beloved film franchise – Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and others – to reminisce and celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Ian Hart (Professor Quirrell), Toby Jones (Dobby), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), James Phelps

Despite her history of anti-trans comments that have been condemned by many of the franchise’s actors, JK Rowling, the author of Harry Potter, will participate in the discussion alongside the cast and filmmakers.

It’s an emotional moment in the first trailer released by HBO Max, as the cast sheds tears while reflecting on their days on set.

“It feels like no time has passed and loads of time has passed,” Watson says in a voiceover, while Radcliffe adds, “The thing that scared me the most was the implication that the most meaningful thing in our lives was done.”

“We’re family,” Grint says touchingly of his co-stars Radcliffe and Watson, “and there’s something so joyful about seeing everyone and being like, it wasn’t though.”

“We’ll be in each other’s lives for the rest of our lives.”

The cast is also seen reuniting in a Christmas-themed recreation of the Great Hall, complete with magical decorations fit for a wizard.

“I wouldn’t be the person I am without so many people here,” Radcliffe says of the impact that playing Harry Potter has had on his life. “When things get really dark and times are really hard, there’s something about Harry Potter that makes life richer,” Watson adds later.

