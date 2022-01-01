The HBO Max Show ‘Peacemaker’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything Else You Need to Know

The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn, introduced several new characters to the DC Extended Universe, including John Cena’s Peacemaker.

In 2022, the vigilante will have his own HBO Max show, which will challenge Peacemaker’s worldview.

When will the DC series premiere, and what can fans expect?

Peacemaker, the first film in the DCEU’s 2022 slate, will be released in January.

On January, the first three episodes of the John Cena-led series were released on the platform.

They’ll be released on December 13th, and they’re set to be just as entertaining as The Suicide Squad.

Since James Gunn wrote and directed both films, this adds up.

And, following the three-episode premiere, Gunn confirmed on Twitter that Peacemaker will continue to release new episodes weekly.

The miniseries has a total of eight episodes, so fans will be able to watch Cena’s most recent appearance as the character well into February.

The cast of Peacemaker is led by John Cena, but he’s far from the only well-known actor in the new HBO Max show.

Several actors in the trailer will be familiar to fans, including Danielle Brooks of Orange Is the New Black.

Brooks joins the cast of Peacemaker as Leota Adebayo, a member of the new Task Force X who hopes to become a friend to Cena’s character if peace doesn’t intervene.

Brooks’ character is one of many newcomers to the DCEU.

Chukwudi Iwuji will play Clemson Murn in the film universe, and he’ll be in charge of this new team.

In addition, Freddie Stroma, who plays the DC Comics character Vigilante, will play a key role in this upcoming mission.

In the series, Peacemaker and Vigilante appear to have a rivalry of sorts, which will undoubtedly add to the levity.

Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee reprise their roles as Emilia Harcourt and John Economos, respectively, as Emilia Harcourt and John Economos, respectively, from The Suicide Squad.

In the 2021 film, both worked with Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), and Peacemaker promises to deepen their characters.

The new show will also delve into Peacemaker’s past, introducing Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Peacemaker’s father.

The two appear to have a tense relationship, which could explain the vigilante’s ruthlessness.

Perhaps their reunion will cause Cena’s character to reconsider his peace philosophy.

The trailers for Peacemaker tease a story that will put John Cena’s vigilantism to the test, forcing him to…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.