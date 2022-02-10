The “Healthy” McDonald’s Order of Paris Hilton has been revealed.

A visit to the Golden Arches is a must.

On the latest episode of E!’s Paris in Love, Paris Hilton spends some quality time with her younger brother Barron Hilton.

In this sneak peek, Paris reveals, “I feel like all I’ve been doing lately is stressing about my wedding, and I just need a break.”

“So I’m going to hang out with Barron, my brother, because he’s one of the only people I trust.”

He never passes judgment on me and always offers sound advice.”

Paris suggests a late-night snack after some catching up: “Wanna go to McDonald’s?”

“Oh my god, when was the last time we went to McDonald’s?” Barron asks with a laugh.

“I can’t go to McDonald’s because Tessa won’t let me.”

“Don’t tell Carter either because I’m on the ProLon cleanse with him,” Paris says in response to her brother’s remark about his wife.

It’s similar to soups, olives, and vitamins.

It’s fine, but I’m hungry for McDonald’s.”

The singer of “Stars Are Blind” is “trying to be healthy” while ordering a hamburger, an Oreo McFlurry (“it’s so good! ), a number 4-A, and a Sprite.

Instead of ordering a large, Paris requests a “medium” because she’s “healthy” and all.

Paris gushes in her confessional, “I love hanging out with Barron!”

“Whenever we get together, I feel like a kid again.”

In the Paris in Love clip above, you can see the sweet brother-sister hangout.

Paris Hilton’s “Healthy” McDonald’s Order Revealed