The heart-wrenching truth behind the doll picked up for £18 astounded guests at the Antiques Roadshow.

Expert Nicholas Mitchell met a woman who had purchased a wooden doll at a fair in a classic episode of the BBC show.

“This is probably one of the earliest items I’ve seen here today,” he began.

“It’s also intriguing because it brings history right up to your face.”

It’s both immediate and captivating.

“I believe it was made as a doll in the 17th century possibly,” she said.

“I believe you’re correct, and I believe what makes it so emotively important as this was almost certainly carved by an older man possibly,” he replied.

“A member of a simple farming family way out in the country,” he added.

“On occasion, he would visit Winchester to observe the fashionable as they strolled through the streets.

“And he copied their outfit, which I think is fantastic.”

It’s been handled, loved, and played with.”

“You must have paid quite a lot of money,” Nicholas said after the woman revealed how much she loved the item, which she had purchased at a fair six months before coming on the show.

When she told him she had only paid £18 for it, he was taken aback.

“That is not a lot of money, that is insane,” he said.

“I’m not sure how that got sold for £18.”

The woman was taken aback when he told her she should have been charged at least £500 for it.

