The Heisman Trophy winner for the 2021 college football season has been announced.

It has been revealed who the best player in college football is.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young won the Heisman Memorial Trophy on Saturday night at the Lincoln Center in New York.

He is the fourth player from Alabama to win the award, and he is the second Crimson Tide player to win it in a row after wide receiver DeVonta Smith last year.

In 2009, Alabama running back Mark Ingram became the first player to win it.

In 2015, Alabama running back Derrick Henry became the second player from the state to win the Heisman Trophy.

Young already won the Maxwell Award, which is given to the nation’s most outstanding college football player, so it’s no surprise he won the Heisman.

Young also took home the Davey O’Brien Award, which is given to the best quarterback in the country.

Young has thrown for 4,322 yards, 43 touchdowns, and only four interceptions in 13 games.

He has guided Alabama to a 12-1 record, a SEC Championship, and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

According to 247Sports, Young told reporters on Friday, “Winning the award? Honestly, never.”

“Of course, it’s always a dream.

The award is self-evident.

It’s something you’re constantly aware of.

It is always a fantasy.

But, ironically, it’s probably when you’re a college student, a college football player, and it’s actually a possibility that you think about it the least.

It was all about winning and doing what was best for the team to me.

“To be honest, one of the main reasons I chose Alabama, and one of the main reasons why Alabama was the best choice for me, was that I knew I’d never have to think or worry about individual accolades, individual awards, or anything like that.”

All I had to do was think about the team and try to win, which is exactly what I wanted to do all along.

Individual things sort of happen on their own at a place like Alabama, where you get to play against and compete with the best.

It’s not something you need to be concerned about.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, and Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud were the other three finalists for the Heisman Trophy.

Young and Alabama will face Cincinnati in the next round of the College Football Playoff.

