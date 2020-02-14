The Hilarious Reason Why Katy Perry Won’t Invite Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to Her Wedding

Looks like Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan didn’t score a ticket to Katy Perry‘s wedding.

On Wednesday, the “Firework” singer and her American Idol co-stars stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she revealed the hilarious reason why she won’t be inviting her fellow judges to her and Orlando Bloom‘s big day.

“I can’t afford them.” Katy quipped when host Jimmy Kimmel asked if she’d extended an invite to the singers. Following up to see if she’d asked Lionel and Luke to perform at the reception, the “Chained To The Rhythm” singer said, “Like I said I can’t afford them. I mean, no. I mean, look. They have a lot of work to do, you know, while I’m out getting married again,” referencing her ex Russell Brand, who she was married to from 2010 to 2012.

Catching on that they aren’t getting invited, Luke said, “We were in limbo. Lionel and I, we’ve been dropping hints…” After Katy joked that the duo was on the B-list, Jimmy chimed in, “Let’s just say don’t save the date.”

Still on the topic of Katy and Orlando’s wedding, Katy opened about how the planning process has been going.

“But you know what is so funny is, like, I’m actually like a, not a bridezilla,” she began. “I call myself, like, a bridechilla. I’m like, ‘I’m kinda chill.’ But I am one of those girls where I got engaged February 14 and I booked the place February 19. I take it very seriously.”

Last year, the “Dark Horse” singer and the Pirates of the Caribbean star announced that they were engaged via Instagram with a sweet post. Showing off her unique ruby-diamond floral ring, Katy shared a selfie of her and Orlando, writing, “Full bloom.”

A source told E! News that the couple had intended to tie the knot at the end of 2019, but decided to push back their nuptials so it wouldn’t interfere with their busy schedules.

“They wanted to get married quickly but scheduling and pulling everything together has proven to be difficult,” the insider shared with E! News back in December. “The wedding was supposed to be in September, then December and now early next year. They have had to move things around because Katy has grand ideas of where and how she wants things to be.”

The source added, “They have the guest list figured out and many of the details. They hope to have everything finalized soon because they are very excited about getting married.”