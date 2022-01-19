The ‘HIMYM’ Easter Egg in Episode 1 of ‘How I Met Your Father’ is explained.

Explained: The ‘HIMYM’ Easter Egg in Episode 1 of ‘How I Met Your Father’

With only two episodes under its belt, How I Met Your Father has already established a strong link to How I Met Your Mother.

In episode 1, an Easter egg proves that the Hulu show and its CBS predecessor share the same universe, even hinting at two characters from How I Met Your Mother.

According to the creators of How I Met Your Father, here’s what the Easter egg means and how it came to be.

In a similar way to HIMYM, an older version of the protagonist, Sophie (Hilary Duff and Kim Cattrall), tells her son intertwined stories about how she met his father.

Both series are set in New York and follow a group of friends as they navigate the complexities of modern dating.

How I Met Your Father, on the other hand, is not a reboot.

According to TVLine, co-creator Isaac Aptaker urged fans to think of How I Met Your Father as a sequel rather than a reboot at the TCA winter press tour.

He confirmed that the shows are set in the same universe as one another, but that they are separate entities.

“It’s set in the same universe as the previous show,” he explained, “but it’s really its own thing.”

“Having said that, we adore How I Met Your Mother.”

If you stick with us, you’ll get a lot of small bonuses.”

Those Aptaker mentioned rewards begin to appear as early as Episode 1 of How I Met Your Father.

Sid (Suraj Sharma), who is newly engaged, invites Sophie and her friends to his apartment at the end of the pilot episode.

Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor), Lily Aldrin (Alyson Hannigan), and Marshall Eriksen (Jason Segel) all lived in that apartment before Sid.

As fans of How I Met Your Mother will recall, the trio’s New York City apartment was the setting for a slew of memorable moments, including the infamous Pineapple Incident.

Throughout the nine seasons of HIMYM, it had a few different residents, including Ted, Lily, Marshall, and even Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders).

It wasn’t until the very last season…

