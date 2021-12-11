The History of Adele and Rich Paul’s Relationship: Inside Their “Jackpot” Romance

Adele is the queen of heartfelt breakup songs, but in real life, she’s had more luck finding love.

The Grammy winner was first seen in July 2021 at Game 5 of the NBA Finals with her boyfriend, Rich Paul.

Despite the fact that it was their first public appearance, a source told Us Weekly at the time that the two had been dating “for months” prior to the game.

“When they go out, he’s very shy and keeps a low profile, whereas Adele is super sociable,” the insider continued, noting that the couple managed to stay under the radar by associating with the same inner circle.

“Because the people they hang out with already know each other, they don’t have to introduce each other, which is probably why no one noticed their relationship sooner.”

The couple made things Instagram official two months later when the “Easy on Me” singer shared a photo of the two dressed up to attend NBA star Anthony Davis’ wedding to Marlen P (Paul, a sports agent, represents Davis and his Los Angeles Lakers teammate LeBron James).

In October 2021, a source told Us of Adele and her beau, saying, “They’re very committed at this point and it’s hard to imagine they won’t be together for an extremely long time.”

“She thinks she’s hit the jackpot.”

She previously married Simon Konecki, with whom she had son Angelo in October 2012.

After seven years together, the former couple called it quits in April 2019, and their divorce was finalized in early 2021.

She told Vogue of her marriage in October 2021, “I was just going through the motions and I wasn’t happy.”

“Neither of us made any mistakes.

We didn’t injure each other or do anything like that.

It was simply this: I want my son to witness me truly loving and being loved.

For me, it’s critical.”

The “Rolling in the Deep” singer revealed in the same interview that she had met Paul years before their romance began.

“I just didn’t see him,” she explained, adding that they reconnected at a “couple” of parties.

