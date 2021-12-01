The History of Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz’s Relationship

Relationship History of Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are the latest celebrity couple to take their working relationship to new heights.

While filming the 2006 film Step Up, the actor fell in love with his co-star Jenna Dewan.

In 2009, the couple married, and Everly was born in 2013.

Fans were surprised to learn five years later that the former couple was divorcing, with the divorce being finalized in 2019.

“We have had a magical journey together since we fell deeply in love so many years ago.”

“Our feelings for one another haven’t changed, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us down different paths for the time being,” the actors said in a statement at the time.

“Our decision is based on two best friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyful, fulfilled lives they can.”

We’re still a family, and we’ll always be Everly’s loving, committed parents.”

Dewan began dating Steve Kazee and welcomed son Calum with her fiancé in 2020, while Tatum dated Jessie J on and off from October 2018 to April 2020.

After three years of dating, Kravitz married Karl Glusman in May of this year.

After less than two years of marriage, the High Fidelity alum and the Greyhound actor called it quits in December 2020.

Their divorce was finalized in August 2021, the same month she was spotted getting cozy with Tatum, according to Us Weekly.

Tatum was Tatum’s first choice to star in her directorial debut, Pussy Island, earlier that summer, according to the X-Men: First Class actress.

In June 2021, she told Deadline, “[He was] the one I thought of when I wrote this character.”

“I just knew from Magic Mike’s live shows that he’s a true feminist, and I wanted to work with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter,” she says.

“When Zo called me about it, I was shocked,” Tatum explained at the time.

I’d seen her in movies and knew she produced High Fidelity, which I’d seen, but I had no idea who she was.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

The History of Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz’s Relationship

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]