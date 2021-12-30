The History of Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson’s Relationship

Relationship timeline of Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson’s romance has remained relatively private, but their story is as sweet as any love song.

The Coldplay singer had moved on with the Fifty Shades of Grey star less than two years after his divorce from Gwyneth Paltrow was finalized in July 2016, according to Us Weekly.

After a decade of marriage, the ex-couples announced their “conscious uncoupling” in March 2014, after sharing daughter Apple and son Moses.

In late 2017, the unlikely couple was spotted out together on several occasions before a source told Us that they were “definitely dating” and getting serious.

“They’ve spent a lot of time together and are very comfortable with each other,” the insider added at the time.

“Chris sends Dakota his music in order to get her feedback.

It’s more than a passing fancy.”

Martin was drawn to Johnson’s free spirit, according to a different source at the time.

“Chris is very young at heart,” the insider explained, “so it makes sense for him to be with someone younger.”

“It’s no surprise that he dates actresses because he enjoys creative types.”

Dakota fits his personality in a variety of ways.”

Much of their relationship was kept under wraps, but in the summer of 2019, the “Fix You” singer and the Texas native had a falling out.

At the time, rumors circulated that Martin had gotten close to Dua Lipa at the Glastonbury Festival in the United Kingdom, leading to speculation that he and Johnson had broken up.

(Martin’s publicist later denied the kiss took place.)

In August 2019, the British musician supported Johnson at a handful of press events shortly after reports of their breakup made headlines.

All signs pointed to a rekindled romance, with Paltrow playing a key role in their reunification.

“Gwyneth pushed them to do it,” a source revealed exclusively at the time.

“If Chris is happy, Gwyneth is happy,” she says.

“All she wants is for him to be happy.”

In September 2018, the Politician actress married Brad Falchukin.

While the two couples get along well, Paltrow has admitted that coparenting with her ex-husband hasn’t always been easy.

