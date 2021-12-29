The History of Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas’ Relationship

The Relationship History of Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas met on set more than four years ago and fell in love after a heartbreak.

After two years of marriage, the star of This Is Us filed for divorce from Chrishell Stause in November 2019.

The end of their marriage was listed as November 22, 2019, the same day Hartley filed the paperwork, despite the fact that he listed their date of separation as July 8, 2019.

“Everyone around Justin and Chrishell in terms of their friends was surprised by the divorce filing,” a source told Us Weekly at the time, adding that the actor “had been having problems with the marriage for a while.”

Stause, on the other hand, claimed that the filing caught her off guard on her Netflix reality show.

In the season 3 teaser, she says, “I’m just kind of in shock with it all.”

“It’s just a lot all at once because everyone knows.”

I’m crazy about him.

This was one of my closest pals.

“To whom should I speak now?” says the narrator.

Stause retaliated after Christine Quinn claimed that the former couple were “in therapy” and “having communication problems for a while” before their split.

“[Christine] has no idea what’s going on and is obviously desperate for attention,” she tweeted in July 2020.

“Anything she says is either a complete lie or pure speculation on her part.

… She is completely unaware of our marriage.”

From 2004 to 2012, Hartley was married to Lindsay Korman.

Isabella is their only child.

While the actor has remained silent about his divorce from Stause, he did confirm that he was in good spirits while his estranged wife feuded with her costar.

“I’m a contented individual.”

I’m like a baby when it comes to sleeping.

He told Entertainment Tonight in July 2020, “I don’t have anything on my mind.”

“I treat people the way I want to be treated, and I am fortunate to have wonderful friends who adore me as much as I adore them.”

And I have this wonderful daughter and a wonderful family, and I am a very, very fortunate, fortunate person.”

A timeline of Hartley’s relationship with Pernas can be found by scrolling down:

More than four years have passed since we first met.

