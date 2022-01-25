The History of Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer’s Relationship

Relationship History of Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart found The One in Dylan Meyer after a string of notable romances.

In 2009, she began dating Robert Pattinson, her Twilight co-star.

Three years later, the Adventureland star had an affair with Rupert Sanders, the director of Snow White and the Huntsman.

Stewart and Pattinson had a brief rekindling of their romance in 2013, before calling it quits later that year.

Stewart was later linked to model Stella Maxwell, whom she dated intermittently between 2016 and 2019.

The Spencer actress sparked romance rumors in August 2019 when she was spotted with Meyer, whom she had met on the set of a project years before.

The two have kept their relationship under wraps for the most part, but three months after their first public appearance, the Happiest Season star revealed that she “can’t f–king wait” to marry the writer, describing the instant spark she felt when she reconnected with him.

“I’ve known her for about six years, but we only started dating [romantically]recently.”

“All bets were off two weeks in,” the California native explained on The Howard Stern Show in November 2019.

“I met her on the set of a movie years ago.”

I hadn’t seen her in two years, and she had just walked up to a friend’s birthday party, and I was just like, ‘Where have you been and how have I not known you?'”

The Panic Room actress also revealed that the two were “both scumbags” who “felt like trolls as kids” and were “so similar but different” in a variety of ways.

Stewart claimed that she and her “brilliant” partner, with whom she wanted to make “movies and kids,” dropped the l-bomb after only two weeks of dating.

“It was really late, and we were in some s–ty bar,” she remarked.

“And her friends were there or something, and they walked out, and I was just like, ‘Oh man, I’m so f–king in love with you.’ Done.”

“We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” the Still Alice star told Howard Stern two years later, confirming Meyer’s proposal.

