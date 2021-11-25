The History of Madison LeCroy’s Relationship with Boyfriend Brett on Southern Charm

Madison LeCroy has made it clear that she found something special with fiancé Brett after going through a public relationship and breakup with her Southern Charm costar Austen Kroll.

Southern Charm viewers were first introduced to LeCroy’s romance with Kroll during season 6.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that the couple called it quits in December 2020 after an on-again, off-again relationship that lasted two years.

“Right now, we’re not together.

“I’m single 100 percent, and he’s single 100 percent,” the salon owner told Us at the time.

“So, ladies, you can have him if you want him.”

Following their split, LeCroy was linked to Jay Cutler after Kroll became close to Kristin Cavallari.

Later, rumors circulated that the South Carolina native had been in contact with Alex Rodriguez, who was then engaged to Jennifer Lopez.

The salon owner teased on social media in April 2021 that she was seeing someone new.

LeCroy and the mystery man made their Instagram romance official two months later.

In June 2021, the reality star captioned a few cute photos of herself and Brett with the hashtag “Madhappy.”

In the same month, LeCroy told Us that she was in “the most grown-up relationship” she had ever been in.

“We have mature discussions.”

We discuss the future and have similar ideas about where we want our lives to go,” she told Us at the time.

“You have to remember I was 19 or 20 years old when I was married before, and it was a different kind of love, and this just feels right.”

Brett is “actually a man” who “has his s–t together and is very respectful,” according to the hairstylist, who was previously married to Josh Hughes from 2010 to 2015.

“My son’s father knows a lot about him through my son and my son saying that I seem happy and he’s really nice to mom,” she told Us.

“On Mother’s, he was one of my favorite things.

