The History of Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s Relationship

After his divorce from his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler, in May 2021, John Mulaney and Olivia Munn kicked their romance into high gear.

Tendler said in a statement confirming the couple’s split at the time, “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage.”

“As he continues his recovery, I wish him support and success.”

“John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work,” a spokesperson for the comedian later told Us Weekly.

The comedian’s relationship with Munn was confirmed by Us in the same month.

Before dating Aaron Rodgers for three years, the New Girl alum was linked to Bryan Greenberg and Chris Pine.

In April 2017, they called it a day.

Munn previously stated in a January 2015 interview with HuffPost Live that she is a Mulaney fan.

“Oh, my gosh, do you and your fiancée want to go have dinner or something and hang out?” the actress recalled at the time.

“It was cool at first, but then I kept approaching him at weddings and asking, ‘So, you having fun?’ I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking to him.”

Though Munn and Mulaney kept their relationship private in the beginning, the Predator actress has previously spoken out about her thoughts on marriage.

During an April 2020 interview on the “Big Ticket With Marc Malkin” podcast, she revealed, “I never have ever been that girl [who dreamed about her wedding].”

“And I’ll hear about friends who have, but I’ve never been the type to say, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to get married.'”

This is how it will be, and this is what my ring will look like.’… Getting married has always made me [nervous].”

A source told Us that Munn was “on cloud nine” as the twosome grew closer after they were photographed on a date in Los Angeles in June 2021, and that the former Saturday Night Live writer felt the same way.

“John thinks Olivia is extremely intelligent, and she also makes him laugh,” the source said.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s Relationship Timeline