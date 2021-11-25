The History of Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover’s Relationship

Relationship timeline of Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover had been friends for years before dating.

While starring on their respective Bravo shows, the star of Southern Charm and the host of Summer House crossed paths.

“I actually met Craig three years ago when he was single.

In October 2021, DeSorbo told Us Weekly, “I had a boyfriend and I absolutely respected that I was in a relationship.” She was referring to ex Perry Rahbar.

DeSorbo and Conover spent more time together in 2021 when they filmed Winter House, despite the fact that they had initially struck up a friendship.

At the time, Sewing Down South’s founder was dating Natalie Hegnauer.

“I had no idea he had a girlfriend when we got to Vermont.”

As a result, when I first arrived, I was disappointed.

But, of course, he was respectful of his girlfriend,” DeSorbo said.

“And now that I think about it, I’m glad he had a girlfriend because we built a very platonic friendship, which is now the foundation of our relationship.”

“Everything happens for a reason,” says the narrator.

Conover and Hegnauer called it a day after the crossover series ended.

In May 2021, he confirmed that he was single.

According to insiders, he and the fashionista were dating by the summer, and by the fall, they were officially dating.

“We actually enjoy long-distance travel.

“We’re two very independent people who have a lot going on during the week,” DeSorbo told Us in October 2021, adding that she’ll probably appear on Southern Charm, which was currently filming season 8 in South Carolina.

“It’s fun when we have Monday through Friday to get everything done and then I fly out Friday morning.”

When we’re together, I think we’re more present with each other.

We don’t use our phones and plan and participate in fun activities.”

Kyle Cooke’s birthday was in 2019, and Conover admitted that the twosome had been crushing on each other since he filmed an episode of Summer House for Kyle Cooke’s birthday.

In October 2021, he stated, “We’re pretty happy now.”

“I don’t believe either of us has ever dated anyone else in the business.”

We’re on the same page, and we’re having a good time.

