The History of Sara Evans and Her Ex-Husband Jay Barker’s Relationship

Sara Evans and Harry “Jay” Barker’s feud appears to be heating up.

In 2008, one year after her divorce from Craig Schelske, the country singer married the former football player.

Evans and Schelske’s relationship made headlines in 2006 when she abruptly left Dancing With the Stars amid cheating allegations from both Evans and Schelske.

The three children of the former couple, who married in 1993,

Her marital counselor introduced the “A Little Bit Stronger” singer to Barker, who was going through his own divorce, while she was going through her divorce.

In 2015, Evans told Birmingham magazine, “He told us he’d never known two people more alike.”

“At the very least, he thought we could be supportive friends.”

Before calling each other, the two communicated via email and text.

“We’d get together with our kids as ‘just friends,” the University of Alabama alum continued.

“It wasn’t long before they told us we should be dating.”

Barker and his ex-wife Amy DiGiovanna have four children together.

At the time, Barker gushed about Evans, saying, “She’s my biggest fan, and I’m hers.”

“She’s as good as it gets when it comes to music, but she’s even better when it comes to being a mother and a wife.”

After exchanging vows, the couple relocated their family to Alabama.

“We’re a family in every sense of the word.”

“We don’t think of it as ‘blended;’ they are simply our children,” Barker told People in 2011.

“However, we are aware of our respective responsibilities.”

If I’m around when Sara’s children’s father is, I take his place as their father.”

“The kids adore each other,” Evans continued.

It simply works.

“We’re extremely lucky.”

The couple made headlines after Barker was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after nearly 14 years of marriage.

The arrest stemmed from an alleged incident in Nashville in January 2022, in which he allegedly attempted to hit Evans with his car.

While Evans’ divorce petition was filed in August 2021, there were signs of trouble in the couple’s marriage before the arrest.

A timeline of their relationship can be found by scrolling down:

Sara Evans and Harry “Jay” Barker’s feud appears to be heating up.

In 2008, a year after her divorce from, the country singer married the former football player.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Sara Evans and Estranged Husband Jay Barker’s Relationship Timeline