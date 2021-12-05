The Holiday Collection by Cara Santana Is Bold, Fun, and Comfy

Cara Santana talks about her festive Nine West collection.

It’s party season, which means we can get dressed up once more.

If that sounds exciting but you don’t want to break the bank, go to Kohl’s.

Cara Santana’s latest collection with Nine West was just released in time for the holidays.

This is the collection for you if you want bold colors, fun fabrics, and casual styles.

“Kohl’s is an incredible partner because they value the fundamental beliefs I hold of inclusion, diversity, and accessibility,” Cara said in an exclusive interview with E! News about the recent drop.

That’s what I loved about working there and shopping there as a little girl: no matter what my budget was, there was always something I could wear and wanted to wear.

I recognized myself in the garments!

Cara spoke with E! about the collection, her favorite pieces, and her holiday plans.

E! : The past two years have been all about loungewear due to the fact that many of us have spent so much extra time at home; tell me about this glam vibe and the return to dressing up?CS: It’s time for some fun, even if it means wearing a sequin dress at home with your closest (vaxxed) friends.

I wanted to get out of my pajamas and find a way to celebrate the holidays.

E! How would you describe your collection in three words? CS: Bold, fun, and comfortable.

E! : Who are your fashion icons?CS: My mother, who would probably laugh.

She’s a lawyer who effortlessly blends feminine and masculine.

She stays true to herself rather than following trends, and she always looks great!

E!: Do you have a fashion philosophy or mantra?CS: Dress for yourself, no one else!

Below, Cara has shared some of her favorite looks from the collection.

“It’s a classic that will never go out of style.”

Cara describes it as “sleek and comfortable.”

“You can make it look nice…

