The home of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli has been broken into.

E! News has learned that Lori Loughlin’s and Mossimo Giannulli’s home was broken into earlier this month.

The robbery happened while the Full House and Fuller House actress, 57, and the fashion designer, 58, were not at home at the time, according to TMZ, which cited law enforcement sources. The Los Angeles Police Department had no immediate comment when E! News reached out to them.

According to TMZ, the thieves were “dressed in all black and wore masks” when they allegedly broke into the home through a bedroom window and stole (dollar)1 million worth of jewelry, including Lori’s jewelry box. Fox News reported a similar story, citing authorities as saying that video footage has made it difficult to identify suspects.

According to the news outlet, the incident was reported to police by a housekeeper and private security, and detectives are still looking into it.

Lori and Mossimo attended Bob Saget’s funeral in Los Angeles with his family and friends, including fellow Full House and Fuller House co-stars John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, Jodie Sweetin, and Candace Cameron Bure.

While on a standup comedy tour in Orlando, Fla., the actor and comedian who played loveable dad Danny Tanner on the shows was found dead in his hotel room.

“Words cannot express my grief.

Lori, who played Aunt Becky on Full House and Fuller House, said in a statement to E! News at the time, “Bob was more than my friend; he was my family.”

“His kind heart and quick wit will be missed.”

Thank you for providing us with a lifetime of happy memories and laughter.

Bobby, I really like you.”

“I am broken. I am gutted,” said John, who played Uncle Jesse on the sitcoms.

“I am completely and utterly shocked,” wrote Stamos, 58, on Twitter.

“I’ll never have another friend who is as good as him.”

Bobby, I adore you.”

