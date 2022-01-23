The Home Office has stated that it will not budge on Harry and Meghan’s demand for police protection when they visit the UK.

It follows reports that the Duke of Sussex had private talks with Prince Charles ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Duke of Sussex has filed a lawsuit against the government for removing his police bodyguards after stepping down from royal duties two years ago.

When he, Meghan, 40, Archie, two, and seven-month-old Lilibet visit the UK, he wants round-the-clock police protection, which is usually reserved for royals and government officials.

He offered to pay the bill himself, but the government declined.

The Met Police, Harry has been told, are not “guns for hire” and cannot be treated as a private security firm for the wealthy.

The Home Office, according to a security source who spoke to the Mail Online, has no plans to back down.

“The terms of Harry’s divorce were clear when he left The Firm,” the source said.

“He and his wife, like the rest of the public, are unable to hire armed cops at will, regardless of how much they offer to pay.”

Protective security was “based on role and risk,” according to the source, and security in the US could not be replicated in the UK because “we don’t allow people to walk around with guns here,” adding that “other minor Royals manage to function in normal life without armed guards.”

“The Home Office will not budge.”

The Royals are expecting Harry to return from his California home in June for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, but Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet may not be there.

Following the removal of round-the-clock police protection, Prince Harry says the family is “unable to return” because it is “too dangerous.”

Because he is sixth in line to the throne, Harry sees himself as a security risk for his life, as well as a target for extremist threats due to his two tours of combat in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the Queen, who is 95 years old, has told Harry that security is a government issue and that she will not intervene.

When Harry and Meghan lived in the United Kingdom, their security cost taxpayers around £5 million per year.

They can now afford their lifestyle thanks to Harry’s multi-million-pound Netflix and Spotify deals, and he claims he would not put his policing costs on the taxpayer.

Officials in the government refused his demands, fearing that it would allow any wealthy individual to hire The Met’s crack team as a private police force.

