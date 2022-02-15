The Hosts of the 2022 Academy Awards Have Been Announced

The Hosts of the Oscars in 2022 Have Been Announced

According to The New York Times, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall are among the top contenders to host the 94th Academy Awards together.

The 94th Academy Awards aren’t going to be a disaster.

Six sources told The New York Times that Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall are in final talks to host the Oscars in 2022.

Will Packer, the Oscars telecast’s producer, had hoped to bring on two hosts for each hour, but according to The New York Times, the award show will now have three hosts in total.

The Oscars haven’t been hosted by three people in 35 years, and the 2022 show will be the first time “that many women held the emcee position in a single evening,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Each comedian will host a one-hour block of the ceremony, with Amy kicking things off.

Three hosts is a significant change from the previous three years’ ceremonies, which had no host at all.

In 2018, Jimmy Kimmel was the most recent guest host.

Chris Rock in 2016, Neil Patrick Harris in 2015, and Ellen DeGeneres in 2014, when her infamous selfie from the ceremony was the most retweeted photo in history until 2017.

When the award show lacked a main host, each award was presented by a long list of actors and celebrities.

Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, and Amy Poehler performed a comedic skit in 2019 to kick off the ceremony.

Janelle Monáe will perform two musical numbers in 2020, and Regina King opened the Oscars last year with a monologue about racism in the United States and within the film industry.

After being postponed from February to April due to the pandemic, the 2021 Oscars were filmed in-person from multiple locations.

The ceremony was also pushed back this year, from February to March.

27th to 27th of March

Kristen Stewart for her leading role in Spencer and Andrew Garfield for his leading role in Tick Tick… are among the Oscar nominees for 2022.

Ariana DeBose for her supporting role in West Side Story and Boom!

Wanda, Amy, and the other nominated stars and filmmakers in attendance will undoubtedly be entertained by Wanda, Amy…

