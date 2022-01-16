The ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ Theory – Dracula Enslaves the Zombies to Serve the Hotel

Dracula Enslaves the Zombies to Serve the Hotel, according to the ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ Theory

The animated series’ fourth and final installment is Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.

It aims to tie up all the loose ends for its lovable monster movie characters.

One Hotel Transylvania: Transformania gag, however, suggests a dark theory involving the zombie staff.

Dracula (voiced by Brian Hull) actually enslaves them and forces them to work for the hotel against their will.

[Warning: this article contains Hotel Transylvania: Transformania spoilers.]

Dracula and Ericka (Kathryn Hahn) are ready to call it quits in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.

They decide to give the hotel to the family as a gift.

Mavis (Selena Gomez) and Jonathan (Andy Samberg) are Dracula’s daughter and husband, respectively.

Dracula, on the other hand, is worried that his son-in-law will destroy the hotel.

Dracula lies to Jonathan, blaming “monster real estate law,” and claims that he can only transfer the hotel’s ownership to another monster.

Van Helsing (Jim Gaffigan) is enlisted to assist Jonathan.

To make the human into a monster, he uses a “monsterification ray.”

Dracula and some of his monster friends were turned into humans as a result of serious miscalculations.

The monsterification ray is accidentally destroyed, but all hope is not lost.

Dracula and Jonathan embark on a journey around the world.

Before it’s too late, they must find a cure.

Early zombie character design by Dean Gordon. pic.twitter.comf3fSyYiXSa

After Jonathan is transformed into a monster, Dracula uses the ray to chase his son-in-law around the hotel in an attempt to turn him back into a human.

He’s too fast and difficult to hit with the ray, however.

As a result, in his haste to solve the problem before Mavis and Ericka discover what’s going on, he keeps hitting other targets by accident.

One of the zombie hotel staff members is one of the targets he hits with the ray as he pushes some luggage along.

He transforms into a human and rejoices in his liberation.

Dracula then shoots him with a monsterification ray, turning him back into a zombie.

He breathes a sigh of sadness and returns to his work.

Dracula’s control over his zombie staff is still visible in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.

Almost every episode depicts them following his orders, even if it means losing their heads or…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.