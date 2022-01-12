The Hourglass Vanish Primer is a new primer that blurs skin like a filter.

How often do you take a selfie or a photo with friends and post it to your Instagram feed without applying any filters or making any edits? The majority of people we know would never do that.

We examine the image, applying each filter — at various strengths — to the brightness, contrast, highlights, sharpness, and other factors.

We worked on it for a while before releasing it.

We want our photos and skin to appear natural, but we can’t bear the idea of posting a raw photo, even if we admire others who do.

We want to take that (hashtag)nofilter photo…but we don’t want to lose the filter’s effect, so we wish we could use a real-life IG filter on our skin!

It appears that our wish has been granted.

The Vanish Airbrush Primer from Hourglass may be the company’s best beauty creation yet.

This primer is designed to create a soft focus effect for blurred imperfections, giving you a smooth look that you could only get by meticulously editing on an app.

It doesn’t end there.

This primer, which comes in a translucent gel formula with microspherical powders, claims to absorb excess oil, control shine, and reduce the appearance of pores and fine lines.

Of course, it also aims to improve your makeup application and lengthen its wear time so you can take beautiful photos at any time of day.

Because the effects are “instant,” shoppers prefer to wear it without foundation.

Parabens, sulfates, alcohol, phthalates, talc, gluten, and mineral oil are all absent from this primer, which is also vegan and cruelty-free.

Clean beauty fans, you may have just discovered a new must-have on your vanity!

Hourglass has the Vanish Airbrush Primer for only (dollar)56!

So far, reviewers have praised this primer as a “luxurious” beauty purchase.

It “applies incredibly smoothly” and feels “weightless” on their skin, according to the testers.

They also seem to agree that “highly recommend [this primer]for oily skin,” with one remarking that it “does a remarkable job controlling.”

