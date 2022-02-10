The Hulu revival of “Futurama” is set to premiere in 2023.

Hulu is bringing back ‘Futurama,’ with a premiere date set for 2023.

On Hulu, Futurama has resurfaced.

A revival of the sci-fi animated comedy about delivery guy Philip J Fry (Billy West) and his pals is in the works.

The Fox Network and later Comedy Central have both hosted the show in the past.

When Futurama comes to Hulu, fans can expect to see a lot more of their favorite Planet Express characters.

According to Variety.com, the streaming service has placed an order for 20 episodes, with a 2023 premiere date penciled in.

From March 1999 to August 2003, the popular animated series aired on Fox.

How ‘Futurama’ Got Its Name

Adult Swim began airing reruns after it was canceled, which sparked renewed interest.

Comedy Central gave the show a new lease on life in March 2008.

Before being cancelled in September 2013, the show was renewed for three more seasons.

Fry, Leela (Katey Sagal), Bender (John DiMaggio), and other characters in and out of the Planet Express office are the focus of Futurama.

The revival will star West, Sagal, Lauren Tom, Tress MacNeille, Phil LaMarr, David Herman, Phil LaMarr, and Maurice LaMarche, who will all reprise their roles.

One member of the cast, however, may not return.

DiMaggio, who plays the mischievous beer-guzzling robot Bender, has yet to commit to the project.

The role of Bender may be recast while producers try to reach an agreement with DiMaggio.

DiMaggio has remained silent about the situation, but his Twitter feed is flooded with retweets from fans who want him to reprise his role as Bender.

The news of the revival of Futurama on Hulu quickly spread.

Fans on Reddit expressed their delight at the show’s return.

One user exclaimed, “Good news, everyone!”

“I’ve never been happier to learn that a show will be renewed.

Another commenter added, “I’ve learned to really love a few shows, but none as much as Futurama.”

Futurama is back on Hulu with new episodes. pic.twitter.comxQFAW79VdH

Billy West Would Have Been ‘Perfectly Content’ to Just Voice Fry in ‘Futurama’

While the majority of fans are enthusiastic, there are a few who are skeptical.

“I’m not sure what all the fuss is about.

The performance came to a perfect conclusion.

“There’s really no need to tarnish Futurama’s legacy with more seasons a la The Simpsons,” one fan wrote.

