The Human Voice, Oklahoma!, and The Burnt City are three of the best shows to see in 2022.

From Mike Bartlett’s Cock to Hedwig and the Angry Inch, i’s lead theatre critic picks the plays to watch this year.

This new production of George Orwell’s satirical fable is directed by visionary director Robert Icke, with puppetry by Toby Olié, whose credits include War Horse.

Expect scorching sociopolitical relevance and thrilling theatrical ingenuity if Icke’s previous staging of another Orwell classic, 1984, is anything to go by.

Birmingham Rep, 22 January-5 February, then touring until 28 May

Along with Jade Anouka, Phil Daniels, and Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey, Taron Egerton (Elton John in the film Rocketman) makes his West End debut in this revival of Mike Bartlett’s sex and identity play.

Marianne Elliott, who most recently collaborated with Bailey on her critically acclaimed gender-flipped production of Stephen Sondheim’s Company, is the director.

Ambassadors Theatre, London, 5 March – 4 June

In Ivo van Hove’s 2016 National Theatre production of Hedda Gabler, Ruth Wilson made a powerful Hedda Gabler.

The two will reunite on the avant-garde Belgian director’s adaptation of Jean Cocteau’s monologue La Voix Humaine, in which a woman endures one final, heartbreaking phone call with her lover.

Harold Pinter Theatre, London, 17 March–9 April

Punchdrunk, the masters of immersive, site-specific theater, are back with their most ambitious production yet.

It promises to transport audiences into a Greek mythology-inspired dystopia as they wander the labyrinthine streets of fallen Troy among ghosts and furies, and it will take place in two repurposed Grade II listed buildings in Woolwich Arsenal.

One Cartridge Place, London, will be open from 22 March to 28 August.

On Broadway, Daniel Fish’s dark, stripped-back, sultry reimagining of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s sun-drenched classic musical received acclaim.

The production’s fresh take on a show steeped in American frontier-country, nation-building myth is now available in London.

Young Vic, London, April 26–June 25

The genderqueer antiheroine of this gig-theatre show, a 1998 off-Broadway cult hit that was also made into a 2001 film, is played by Manchester drag queen Divina De Campo of RuPaul’s Drag Race fame. Stephen Trask’s glam rock, Bowie-esque songs are used.

Leeds Playhouse, 2–23 April, then Manchester City Hall, 27–11 May

Fairview by Jackie Sibblies Drury is a dazzling and unsettling examination of race, perception, and representation.

The Human Voice, Oklahoma! and The Burnt City: the best theatre to see in 2022