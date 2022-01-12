The ‘I Am Shauna Rae’ star discusses her dating difficulties.

Shauna Rae, star of ‘I Am Shauna Rae,’ discusses her dating difficulties.

Anyone can find dating difficult.

But Shauna Rae, the star of TLC’s new series I Am Shauna Rae, has it even harder.

Despite the fact that she is now 22, she was diagnosed with cancer as a child and had her growth stunted at a young age.

As a result, she is only three feet and ten inches tall and is frequently mistaken for a child.

Her height and appearance have made dating difficult for her, she admitted in the first episode of her reality show, which debuted in January.

Many people believe Shauna Rae is around 8 years old when they first see her.

Strangers look at her when she orders alcohol, flaunts her tattoos, or dresses like an adult.

Dating, on the other hand, may be the most difficult situation for her.

“It’s difficult to meet new people because people don’t realize I’m an adult,” she admitted during the premiere of I Am Shauna Rae.

She went on to say that she attracts “creeps, scumbags, and idiots.”

Her looks and personality have both been criticized by previous partners.

Others simply do not want to be seen in public with her.

“My last relationship ended because he wouldn’t go out to eat with me or just go for a walk with me,” she explained.

When they’re out with Shauna Rae, many men are uncomfortable with the looks they get.

“Dating is difficult when you have the appearance of an eight-year-old,” she explained.

“A lot of guys struggle with it at first.”

They sense the stare, which is why so many of my relationships fail.

They don’t know how to deal with my height because they’re not used to it.”

Shauna Rae is also aware that her childlike appearance can attract the wrong kind of men.

That has made her wary of dabbling in the world of online dating.

“People could think it’s a catfish situation, or your account could be reported,” she told Access in an interview.

As a result, when men show interest in her, she is extra cautious.

“When it comes to people who want to date me, there are plenty of bad things that can happen.”

“The attraction to younger people, specifically children, is a problem,” she admitted.

“There you have it…”

