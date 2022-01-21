The identity of Red’s new foe has already sparked speculation in Season 9 of ‘The Blacklist.’

The identity of Red’s new foe has already been speculated upon in Season 9 of ‘The Blacklist.’

Raymond Reddington, who lost Liz Keen in Season 9 of The Blacklist, has been unable to let go.

In episode 9, Red made a shocking discovery as he continues to investigate the night of her death.

He discovers that someone must have led Vandyke to Liz, implying that someone else is to blame for her death.

This information was revealed in last night’s episode, but fans have already concocted theories about who this person is.

[This article contains spoilers for The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 9, “Boukman Baptiste.”]

Red began his investigation into the night Liz Keen died in Season 9 of The Blacklist.

Dembe had given Liz the letter revealing Red’s identity, he discovered.

Liz’s murderer Vandyke was also watching Liz and Dembe at the coffee shop where they met up, Red realized.

Dembe was to blame for Dembe’s carelessness in leading Vandyke to Liz.

Aram, on the other hand, mapped out Vandyke’s movements from the day Liz died in episode 9.

This led him to believe Vandyke couldn’t possibly have followed Liz or Dembe.

Someone must have assisted Vandkye in locating Liz, Red realizes.

He tells Dembe that they must work together to figure out who this enigmatic individual is.

Despite the fact that The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 9 has only just aired, fans have already come up with a slew of theories about who might have led Vandyke to Liz.

Some are simply too compelling to ignore.

One fan speculated that the opening scene of episode 9 could reveal his true identity.

“What will Red do if he discovers that Ressler (obviously to me) led Vandyke to Elizabeth?”

Ressler was also present.

“At the start of the episode, there’s a big hint,” a Reddit user wrote.

Ressler arrived too late to save Liz from being shot in the beginning of episode 9.

“You’re probably right – it was the opening scene with Ressler reminding us that he’d seen it all… Sometimes the scene before the title is very important to the episode, but it didn’t seem to connect to anything in that episode,” another fan added.

What a rollercoaster ride.

https:t.co294wBxXdBfpic.twitter.comHmeqp8GjfX

Still, there are a slew of other suspects.

After episode 9, a Reddit user wondered, “Hmm, am I the only one who suspects Marvin?”

Another character that some people are familiar with is Panabaker.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.