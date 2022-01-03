The Impractical Jokers’ Joe Gatto’s and Bessy Gatto’s Sweetest Moments With Their Two Children: Photos

The Impractical Jokers alum and his wife Bessy Gatto welcomed two children ahead of their December 2021 divorce.

The former couple married in September of 2013.

Milana was born four years later, and Remington, AKA “Remo,” was born in 2017.

In an Instagram post, the New York native revealed his split while also announcing his 10-year departure from his truTV show with James “Murr” Murray, Sal Vulcano, and Brian “Q” Quinn.

“I’ve spent a decade of my life working on this franchise with my friends, and I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve accomplished.”

However, due to some personal issues, I must withdraw,” the former Tenderloins member captioned his social media post.

“Bessy and I have mutually agreed to part ways amicably, so now I must focus on being the best father and coparent to our two wonderful children.”

My relationships with Murr, Q, and Sal have been the most important in my life, aside from my family.

They will, without a doubt, continue to make the world laugh.

Even though you only see the four of us, this show is only possible because of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes.

I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with each and every one of them.”

Bessy announced that she and Joe were breaking up “out of love and respect” in a post of her own.

“Although we are no longer a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful children, and we look forward to coparenting together,” she wrote.

Please respect our privacy as we embark on this new chapter together.

Of course, we will continue to help animals and rescue dogs, as this is something we both care deeply about!”

Joe’s former coworkers announced their plans for a “new chapter” without their colleague on Instagram.

“We never imagined making Impractical Jokers without Joe after all these years together,” Murray, Vulcano, and Quinn wrote in a social media statement.

“While we were sad to see him go, we want to keep making people laugh and maintain our friendship with the Impractical Jokers.”

