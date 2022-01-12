‘The In Between,’ directed by Joey King, gets a first look (exclusive) at Paramount Plus.

In her new film, The In Between, Joey King puts a modern spin on the romantic ’90s thriller Ghost.

King plays Tessa, a teenage girl who believes her boyfriend, Skylar (Kyle Allen), is attempting to reconnect with her from the afterlife in these exclusive first-look photos from Paramount(plus)’s upcoming feature film.

The moving film depicts first love and what happens when you think you’ve lost it but aren’t.

Celeste O’Connor, Jon Ortiz, Kim Dickens, Donna Biscoe, and April Parker Jones (Supergirl) also appear in the movie.

Along with Robbie Brenner and Andrew Deane, King is also a producer on the film.

Arie Posin directs, with Marc Klein, who wrote the beloved John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale romantic comedy Serendipity, penning the screenplay.

The In Between has yet to be given a release date by Paramount(plus), but it will be available on Netflix soon.

CONNECTED MATERIAL