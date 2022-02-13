The ‘Indescribable’ Intensity of Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy Caused an Accident for ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Casting Director

For ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Casting Director, Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy’s ‘Indescribable’ Intensity Caused an Accident

Despite the fact that Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy famously feuded while filming Mad Max: Fury Road, the director of the film valued their acting chemistry.

In fact, it appears to have played a role in the casting of Hardy in the first place.

Ronna Kress, the film’s casting director, admitted to being initially distracted by the two stars’ vision.

As a result of her “just staring” at them, she got into an accident.

Kyle Buchanan’s new book, Blood, Sweat, and Chrome: The Wild and True Story of ‘Mad Max: Fury Road,’ was the subject of Kress’ interview.

She was on the phone with Theron and Hardy during the first meeting with director George Miller, during which he assessed their compatibility.

According to Variety, Kress stated that seeing them together was “really important for [Miller] to see,” and that the moment was pivotal in the decision to cast Hardy in the role.

He was competing against Armie Hammer and Michael Fassbender for the role at the time.

“Once we saw them, we just knew,” Kress said about Theron and Hardy.

It was a perfect, indescribable thing.”

Casting director Ronna Kress crashed her car just looking at Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron for FURY ROAD (and sent me the proof) https:t.co1q0Dsrx27opic.twitter.comrsAiVC57Hc

After that meeting, Kress told Buchanan she couldn’t stop staring at the attractive couple.

As a result, she appears to have forgotten to keep her eyes on the road.

She noted, “That’s how intense it was.”

“… They looked so unbelievable together — it was perfect; there was no doubt in my mind that we had done the right thing — and while I was waving good-bye to them, I backed my car into a pole and crashed the side of my car,” Kress explained.

“I’m fine,” Kress said when Theron approached to help.

I was just looking at you!”

Theron and Hardy eventually teamed up to make a film together.

However, according to reports from the set of Mad Max: Fury Road, the stars did not get along for long.

Though they had an “intense” chemistry that Kress couldn’t look away from, things between Theron and Hardy on set were occasionally tense.

Zoe Kravitz, one of the co-stars, recently revealed…

