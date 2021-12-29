‘The Industry Gets a Little Embarrassed,’ says Richard Thomas, who plays John Boy Walton, in response to the show’s omission from classic TV lists.

Since its debut in 1971, The Waltons has had a devoted following.

On November 1, many of them tuned in to see The Waltons’ Homecoming, a new film from The CW.

The new film stars Richard Thomas, who played John Boy Walton in the original series.

To pass the torch to the new family, Thomas presented and narrated The Waltons’ Homecoming.

In November, Thomas was on a Zoom panel with the cast and producer of The Waltons’ Homecoming.

When asked why The Waltons isn’t on many Best of TV lists, Thomas has a compelling theory.

Dark, edgy shows like The Sopranosand Breaking Badhave been the talk of the town since prestige television took over.

During the Great Depression, the Waltons were a happy and healthy family.

Even if it isn’t “cool,” Thomas knows that people appreciate it.

“I think the industry is occasionally embarrassed by that, by that point of view, by the simple openness and love that underpins all of that,” Thomas said.

“I completely understand that it’s sometimes easier to go to the dark, funny place, which I do all the time.”

The Waltons, Thomas reminded reporters, was a critically acclaimed and popular television show in the 1970s.

It still is, even if it no longer makes headlines.

“Well, at the time it was made, it got the attention it deserved.

I’m hoping for a similar response this time.

It’s a fantastic question, and one that I’d like to learn more about.

When retrospectives are done, The Waltons are frequently mentioned, but the sitcoms are given far more attention.

It can be difficult to see the bright side of things at times.

It’s a lot more fun to laugh at the cynicisms and the objective way we look at ourselves that happens in comedy.

The Waltons, in my opinion, were aspirational.

Of course, people aren’t always like this, but it’s how we wish we could be.”

Thomas accepts The Waltons’ long-term success with humility.

