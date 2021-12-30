The infectious excitement of discovery in BBC1’s Attenborough and the Mammoth Graveyard

Review of BBC1’s Attenborough and the Mammoth Graveyard: the infectious thrill of discovery

Could humans and mammoths have coexisted in the Cotswolds?

We’ve grown accustomed to him providing the most soothing voiceovers on television, so it was a delight to see David Attenborough back in front of the camera, pulling out his magnifying glass, donning a hard hat and hi-vis, and marveling, awestruck, at one of the most amazing paleontological finds in UK history.

Sally and Neville Hollingsworth, two amateur archeologists, discovered an incredible mammoth leg bone dating from around 215,000 years ago in Cerney Wick quarry, just outside Swindon, in 2017.

The Hollingsworths welcomed Sir David into their fossil-filled home with mammoth cupcakes and the story of their adorable meet-cute over two halves of a fossilised vertebrae.

Their “once-in-a-lifetime find” shook British paleontology and prompted a professional dig to figure out how and why at least four mammoths – all in perfect condition – died at the same location, as well as whether nearby man-made early tools dated from the same time period.

Could humans have coexisted with mammoths in the Cotswolds?

There were some passable re-enactment scenes and, of course, the standard Walking With Dinosaurs-style CGI, but it was the enthusiasm of everyone involved in the extraordinary project that really brought this documentary to life.

Archeological digs are, by their very nature, unsightly – muddy, beige, and frequently impenetrable to the naked eye.

The painstaking work of excavating mammoth bones, uncovering evidence of human life, and analyzing every aspect of the site was, on the other hand, compellingly presented and thoughtfully explained with maps and graphics.

Sir David and his co-host Professor Ben Garrod brilliantly conveyed the significance of these discoveries in understanding the existence of Neanderthals during an Ice Age period about which we know very little.

The experts’ enthusiasm was contagious as they attempted to solve “a really big whodunnit,” positing theories of flooding, disease, attacks, and accidents, and putting Neanderthal hunting techniques to the test with javelin throwers and.

