The insane sleep hacks that will have you nodding off in seconds – and experts agree you’ll get a good night’s sleep.

The insane sleep hacks that will have you nodding off in seconds – and even experts agree you’ll get a good night’s sleep as a result.

WE WOULD DO ANYTHING for a good night’s sleep, and we’re not alone.

So imagine our delight when we discovered some bizarre but highly effective sleep hacks that will have you dozing off in seconds.

In fact, thanks to these tips from Phil Lawlor, a sleep expert at Dormeo, there’s no reason for you to be up late at night, wishing for a good night’s sleep.

While they may appear to be a little out there at first, you’ll soon wonder why you didn’t think of them sooner.

Begin by locating the ‘Anmian point,’ which is a bony area behind your ear.

“All you have to do is rub the small area gently in circular motions 100-200 times to help relax your nervous system,” the sleep expert explains.

If you’re having trouble sleeping, Phil recommends giving this a try.

You’ve probably had a few too many toe-curling experiences in your life, but we promise this one will leave you speechless.

“Curl your toes, then hold for a few seconds,” Phil explains, “then uncurl every 20-30 seconds.”

“Repeat this motion to help your mind and body relax.”

According to Phile, this has been shown to relax muscles and relieve tension.

This technique helps your other muscles relax by focusing your attention on a single part of your body.

If your toes and ears aren’t cooperating, try rubbing your belly instead.

According to Phil, this can assist in the relaxation of your stomach muscles.

“Starting at the navel, rub your belly in bigger and bigger clockwise circles, then smaller counter-clockwise circles, and repeat,” he says.

Your eyelids may soon close shut.

What you eat or drink before bed has a significant impact on how well you sleep.

If you’re looking for a late-night treat, cherry juice is a good choice.

Phil claims it’s high in melatonin, a hormone that aids in sleep induction, and that it’s helped adults with insomnia in some studies.

Who’d have guessed that forcing yourself to stay awake could be the key to falling asleep faster?

According to Phil, this is known as paradoxical intention, and it’s a common treatment for insomnia.

“The technique encourages people to try to stay awake longer,” he says.

This is a method of challenging your normal mentality and sleep thought process in order to alleviate the stress and anxiety associated with falling asleep.

“When we’re worried about something, we tend to overthink it, which can exacerbate the problem and…

