The interior of the Grand Designs property was so beautiful that the developer refused to sell it and moved his family in.

A BRIGHTON property wowed its developer so much that he bought it and moved his entire family in.

Hove House’s standout features include a unique wildflower-covered roof and a Japanese-inspired layout, which led property boss Paul Templeton to decide not to put it on the market.

Paul, the owner of Baobab Developments, worked on the stunning single-story home for over two years, with the intention of selling it to a lucky future buyer.

The very private, sanctuary-like Hove House stood out among the city’s abundance of huge extensions and four-story properties, as his company specializes in building homes with a clear architectural slant.

In tonight’s episode of Grand Designs: House Of The Year, host Kevin McCloud is joined by architect Damion Burrows and design expert Michelle Ogundehin to discuss the small home.

The trio of home experts pay a visit to Paul’s magnificent home, which is one of many vying for the title of RIBA House Of The Year 2021.

Paul reveals on the show that he and his wife Maria Giron fell in love with the property soon after the plans were drawn up.

“It was when we got the CGIs back and I was looking through them with my wife that we started thinking: wouldn’t it be great if we could have it?” he explained.

“What I try to achieve in all our developments is a sense of sanctuary,” the developer said, adding that Hove House “was a lovely, private plot and designed around a central courtyard.”

“I liked the idea of peace and nature when it started emerging from the ground.”

Paul described his vision for a home that was the polar opposite of all of the “showiness and grandeur” he’d seen in other nearby properties, stating that he “always knew it was special.”

The property was designed with plenty of light in mind, with a simple structure that feels modern, sleek, and relaxing.

Wife Maria is Spanish, and her homeland’s tradition of courtyard homes, as well as some monastic Japanese influences, were incorporated into the property’s design.

Three sides of the building face a courtyard with a swimming pool, which can be accessed from all of the home’s living areas and is ideal for the three days of British summer.

“My wife is Spanish, and Spain has a long history of courtyard houses, so that factor came into play,” Paul explained. “Then there’s that Japanese feel, almost monastic – a sense of space, order, and light.”

“It’s quite blingy around here, so I wanted to…

