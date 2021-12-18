The International Box Office for Spider-Man: No Way Home is a whopping (dollar)181 million.

The international box office for Spider-Man: No Way Home is incredible (dollar)181 million.

After Friday, Spider-Man: No Way Home has an impressive international box office total of (dollar)181 million.

Tom Holland’s multiversal entry is doing extremely well in both the United States and abroad.

Other territories had added (dollar)67 million by the time Saturday rolled around.

When you consider America’s (dollar)121 million day, you can see how dangerous Spidey will be in the run-up to the holidays.

The total has now reached (dollar)302, and Marvel Studios must be overjoyed with the response to their latest installment in the trilogy with Sony.

Before the end of the week, Spider-Man: No Way Home could be the highest-grossing MCU film of the year.

Despite some critical polarization, Shang-Chi was a crowd-pleaser, and Eternals drew a sizable crowd.

Holland’s film, on the other hand, has so far proven to be bulletproof.

Analysts will be keeping a close eye on this one after Saturday, as Sony has already had to adjust its own projections following Friday’s record-breaking performance.

What does this mean for the next Spider-Man movie?

Producer Amy Pascal and Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige spoke with The New York Times about what’s coming up in Spider-Man: 4.

According to reports, Marvel Studios and Sony are already working on it.

“Amy and I, Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story goes next,” Feige admitted.

“Not this time.”

“Because we’re producers, we’re always optimistic that everything will work out.

Pascal added, “I enjoy working with Kevin.”

“We have a fantastic partnership, and Tom Rothman, who runs Sony and has been instrumental, is a fantastic leader with fantastic ideas.”

I wish it could last indefinitely.”

Let us know in the comments how much you think Spider-Man: No Way Home will gross this weekend.

