The Internet Is Begging Justin Bieber to Shave Off His Mustache

Beliebers mustache Justin Bieber an important question.

On Wednesday, the “Yummy” singer’s latest Instagram post was filled with comments from his followers urging him to part ways with his mustache. In his innocent selfie, Justin’s stache can be seen in all its glory as he shows off his diamond grill for the camera.

Not feeling his new look, fans banded together in hopes of convincing the “Sorry” singer to shave. “Justin I love you but please shave,” one follower wrote. Another chimed in with, “Sir can you please shave.” Still pleading with the Drew founder, a fan commented, “Justin please shave that thing off your baby face.”

Justin hasn’t responded to his mustache naysayers yet but from the looks of it, the stache is here to stay. Always a fan of a little stubble, the singer had begun embracing his new look earlier this month. It was until recently that it had turned into a full-on mustache, which he graciously documented on social media with tons of selfies.

This isn’t the first time that fans expressed their distaste for the mustache. In a recent video with YouTuber David Dobrik, Justin surprised fans of the viral star’s channel while they unsuspectingly participated in a quiz.

When asked what they would say to the “10,000 Hours” singer, one fan didn’t hold anything back.

“I would say…shave,” she told the YouTuber. Little did she know, Justin was waiting in the wings. Shyly approaching the fan, he said, “My mustache? You don’t like my mustache?” Awkward!

Despite opting for a clean-shaven look in the “Yummy” music video, the singer is rocking his mustache and beard in the promo picture for his upcoming YouTube docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons, which will provide the world with a “raw, powerful and intimate” look into Bieber’s whirlwind life and career.

He also kept the stache for an undisclosed Late Late Show segment with James Corden that is coming soon. Teasing that he’d be teaming up with the Cats star once again, Justin took to Instagram to share some first looks at their Yummy Food Truck, he is smiles as he hands fans their food.

You do you, Justin!

Justin Bieber: Seasons will be premiere on YouTube Originals on Monday, January 27.